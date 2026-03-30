Popular Grammy-Winning Singer Says She’s in ‘Drugs Recovery’ After Onstage Collapse

Lola Young is opening up about her “drugs recovery” journey months after collapsing onstage.

The Grammy-winning artist, 25, returned to the spotlight after months of keeping a low profile in a new The Times of London interview published Saturday, revealing how her life had taken a positive turn since her medical emergency at the All Things Go music festival in September.

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“I would rather, for the sake of my privacy, not say too much,” she told the outlet. “But what I would say is that recovery is an ongoing process. I’m not the finished article, but I’m doing a hell of a lot better.”

British singer and songwriter Lola Young attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP)

The singer clarified that she was in “drugs recovery,” adding, “When you’re in recovery… that doesn’t necessarily need to mean drugs—but me specifically, yes.”

The “Don’t Hate Me” artist revealed that she was “being looked after” during the months in which she was taking a break from performing, and The Times reported that she had checked into a “holistic facility” that deals with addiction and mental health and is now attending AA meetings.

Asked if she had a message for others in recovery, Young paused before responding, “I would like to say that this is an ongoing journey. You have to be kind to yourself. You have to always remember that you are not alone. You are not ever, ever alone.”

Young collapsed onstage during her set at the All Things Go music festival in New York in September, moments after she seemingly mouthed that she was going to “faint.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Lola Young performs at the 2025 All Things Go NYC at Forest Hills Stadium on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Following the incident, Young took to Instagram to cancel her upcoming performances and to reveal that she would be “going away for a while.”

“It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future,” she wrote in a brief statement at the time. “Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know.”

She continued, “I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.