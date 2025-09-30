Pop Star Cancels All Upcoming Shows After Passing Out Onstage

Lola Young will be stepping back from performing for the “foreseeable future” after the “Messy” singer collapsed onstage during her performance at the All Things Go Festival over the weekend.

Young, 24, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal she would be “going away for a while.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future,” she wrote in a brief statement. “Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know.”

The British singer-songwriter continued that fans who had purchased tickets to see her would “obviously” be entitled to a full refund, concluding, “I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger.”

Young’s canceled performances include her 17-date North American “Messy” tour, which was scheduled to kick off on Nov. 1 in Toronto before concluding on Dec. 6 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Young previously pulled out of performing at Audacy’s We Can Survive concert on Friday due to what her manager described as a “sensitive matter.”

The following day, Young collapsed mid-performance at the All Things Go Festival while singing her song “Conceited.” In videos of the incident, Young can be seen looking off to the side of the stage and mouthing that she was going to “faint,” before she stumbled and fell backwards.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Lola Young performs at the 2025 All Things Go NYC at Forest Hills Stadium on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Minutes before fainting, Young addressed the crowd about pushing through recent personal issues to perform.

“Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can’t continue, but you know what, today I woke up and I made the decision to come here,” she said. “And I wanted to be cool…and sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade.”

Sunday, Young took to her Instagram to announce that she wouldn’t be taking the stage at All Things Go’s Washington D.C. lineup.

“I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this,” she wrote, adding, “I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care. To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off.”