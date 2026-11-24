English singer Nathan Sykes, formerly of the boy band, The Wanted, will soon become a first time father.

Nathan and his wife, Charlotte, announced earlier this fall that they’ve “been keeping a little secret,” per Instagram. And that “Baby Sykes is officially on the way.” The social post of the excited parents-to-be included video of the couple holding ultrasound images, Charlotte’s baby bump, plenty of smiles and the words “Baby Sykes Arriving April 2027.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The social media post has been “liked” nearly 40,000 times.

Charlotte and Nathan’s baby news came roughly a year after they married in England during fall 2025. The couple had been engaged for about three years prior to walking down the aisle.

Now, they’re less than six months away from welcoming a child into their lives. On Monday, Nathan posted to IG in celebration of the halfway mark of Charlotte’s pregnancy. Much like the Instagram photos posted to announce their pregnancy, this post included ultrasound pictures and a (bigger) baby bump.

“Can’t believe we’re halfway there!! (Charlotte) is doing so incredibly well and I’m so proud of her. We’re getting so excited stepping into this new world! Thank you so much for all of your love and support x.”

Nathan Sykes shot to fame with The Wanted in the early 2010’s. The boy band, which also included Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and the late Tom Parker, was a massive success in the UK, recording 10 singles that reached the UK’s top 10. They took a year’s long hiatus and reunited in 2021 for a greatest hits album and, all told, have sold more than 12 million albums worldwide.

During the band’s break, Nathan recorded a duet, Almost Is Never Enough, with Ariana Grande, whom he briefly dated.

Since then, Nathan’s embarked on a successful solo career which includes the release of his October 2025 album, Ultraviolet.

Up next, dad duty.