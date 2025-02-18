The Wanted singer Max George faced another medical setback as doctors discovered his initial heart surgery required urgent intervention. The 36-year-old pop star underwent a second operation after his pacemaker wires were found to be inserted too deeply into his heart wall, causing alarming complications.

Speaking to The Sun, George described experiencing disturbing symptoms following his first procedure in December. “When my heart rate went up, it was causing a shock in my heart which was making me jump all the time. My chest was shaking,” the singer revealed. The issue was only identified when a representative from his pacemaker manufacturer, Medtronic, happened to visit the hospital ward.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The second surgery, performed on Jan. 15, carried significant risks, including potential bleeding around the heart. “The night before, I was really nervous, I didn’t sleep much. I was worried it could go wrong again and felt anxious that it could bleed out,” George told The Sun. He remained conscious but heavily sedated during the two-hour procedure, finding comfort in listening to Oasis songs to stay calm. His girlfriend, actress Maisie Smith, and mother, Babs, provided support throughout the ordeal.

Further complications arose when doctors discovered enlarged lymph nodes, necessitating a lung biopsy that risked damaging his vocal cords. “The doctor did warn me there is a small chance that I could lose my voice. That was pretty worrying, but I decided I needed to take the risk,” George explained. “The biopsy was pretty gnarly, it’s a camera with prongs on the end that goes down your throat. It was painful. The recovery was tough, I had chest pain and was coughing up blood for five days.” Though the biopsy proved challenging, he has since received encouraging news about his health.

The singer, who has maintained sobriety for nearly five years, is now focused on recovery, gradually increasing his daily activities and working to regain his fitness. “Recovery has been a slow process, I’m trying to increase my walking every day — taking my dog Albert out and doing an hour on the treadmill daily. I was really fit before this all happened and now I’m the least fit I’ve ever been,” he shared. Despite the health challenges, George maintains optimism about performing again, though his planned appearances, including The War Of The Worlds theatre tour with girlfriend Maisie, remain uncertain pending medical clearance.

The experience has taken an emotional toll not just on George but on his family as well. “The worst part for me is seeing my parents go through this. My mum has found it traumatic. I’ve tried to hold back from being upset in front of them. I feel helpless and responsible,” he shared. The singer’s girlfriend has been supportive throughout his recovery, even gifting him an Apple Watch to monitor his heart rate.

The health scare began last December when George was at his mother’s house, experiencing concerning symptoms, including feeling cold and his extremities turning gray and blue. The situation was serious enough that the singer drafted a will on his iPhone. Through this challenging period, George has frequently remembered his late bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away in 2022 at age 33 from a brain tumor. The surgeon was careful to protect George’s chest tattoo featuring Parker’s birth date during the procedures.