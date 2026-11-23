Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah has publicly apologized after she shared an “intimate photo of the Die Hard star while he battles dementia.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Tallulah said the photo was from a “beautiful visit” she and her famous father shared.

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“I had someone take a super sweet photo of a shared moment between us watching a video of Frankie Valli singing,” she explained.

Tallulah also reflected on the visit, stating that she was “very excited by the sweetness of the moment” that she “didn’t think further ahead that this was possibly too intimate a photo to show.”

“I can acknowledge and vow to do better,” she noted. “I love him. My family loves him. And he’s still always the absolute hero we know him to be.”

Tallulah also captioned the post with, “I can do better.”

The photo she was speaking about showed her and Bruce holding hands while sitting on an outdoor swing. Bruce smiles as Tallulah wraps her arms around him.

The actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023, nearly one year after he was diagnosed with aphasia. After the diagnoses, the Willis family announced he was stepping back from acting.