Playboy Playmate Lauryn Elaine Tied up and Robbed During Home Invasion

It’s been reported that Playboy Playmate Lauryn Elaine suffered a frightening home invasion, with the model being tied up while three men robbed her. According to TMZ, Elaine returned home close to midnight on Wednesday, and found that the front door of her North Hollywood home was busted. When she walked inside, two men came out of her room, and a third man walked out of her brother’s room. The men were wearing masks, and one of them brandished a weapon.

The man pointed his gun at Elaine and told her to open her safe. The three men then tied her up with a dog leash and stole around $30,000 and her purse.

Once the men fled, Elaine was able to get free and run for help. In video evidence of the break-in aftermath, Elaine’s home is noticeably trashed, with broken personal effects strewn about the floors.

Police are said to be searching for suspects, but at this time it is unknown if they have narrowed down their search.

Elaine is very active on social media, and has racked up nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram. She also has a YouTube channel which she uses to share vlogs of her adventures and travels across the world.

In addition to her successful modeling career, Elaine is also an accomplished singer, and last year she revealed that she was working on new music.

“If y’all have been wondering why I’m not posting as many modeling photos, it’s because I’m cooking up some super special stuff for you guys!” she exclaimed in a November 2018 post.

“I’ve been working my little butt off for the past few years training my voice, and now it’s finally time I show the world my ultimate dream, passion, and to share my emotional past experiences!!!” Elaine continued.

“I know I don’t share much with you guys, and I keep a pretty private life but mine has been an extremely rough one from the start,” she added.

“Since my life’s been so rough I have a lot to share and all I want is to give hope to people, inspire minds and give you all the feels! It’s still going to be a long process but I’m on my way baby!!!” Elaine concluded the post.

