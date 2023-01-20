'Pioneer Woman' Daughter Alex Drummond Reveals New Member of the Family

The Drummond family is expanding! The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's daughter Alex Drummond's house is a little fuller after she and husband Mauricio Scott welcomed a furry new friend to their household, an adorable Golden Retriever puppy named George.

Alex introduced George to fans in an adorable Instagram post back on Jan. 2 that captured some of the puppy's first moments with his new family. Sharing that "our hearts will never be the same! welcome to the fam, George," Alex posted a gallery of images, the first two showing herself and Scott holding their canine companion. Later images in the slideshow showed the pup lounging on Alex's lap, stretched out on the floor beneath a chair, smiling for the camera, and showing off his new toy.

While Alex has only shared a single post about George since welcoming him to their home, fans can keep up to date with the pup's mischievous adventures. Alex and her husband created a separate Instagram account for George, where they have shared several new posts. In one of the account's first posts, the couple gave a cute update about how George was adjusting to life in their home, writing in his voice, "Dis is mah crib!! I like to take nappies under the tables and chairs. And play fetch. And chew my bully stick." When marking one week with the family, the account shared a post that hilariously read, "I pretty much own the place now. Pls send tips on stairs, trying to figure those things out!"

As Alex and her husband adjust to a family of three, one thing is for certain: George is already a star and getting plenty of love. Alex's initial post introducing the pup to her fans gained dozens of comments, with her mother responding, "I'm a GRANDMOTHER!!!!" Her sister Paige wrote, "GEORGE!!! On my way over rn." Meanwhile, over on George's own account, one fan congratulated the adorable puppy for "getting a great set of pawrents George," as another person said they were "looking forward to watching you grow."

George joining the family comes a little more than a year after Alex and Scott tied the knot in a ceremony at the family's Oklahoma ranch on May 1, 2021. Marking their first wedding anniversary, Alex wrote, "a whole trip around the sun with my best friend. Didn't know this much love & fun was possible!!!" Alex and Scott first met during their freshman year of undergrad at Texas A&M University. As for when human siblings could be joining George? Alex previously told PEOPLE that she and her husband are "taking our time, not rushing into it, trying to enjoy being married for a little bit."