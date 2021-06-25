'Pioneer Woman' Special Shows Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex's 'Magical' Wedding

✖

Ree Drummond's oldest child, daughter Alex, married husband Mauricio Scott at her family's Oklahoma ranch in May, and fans will now get to watch the wedding unfold when The Pioneer Woman: Ranch Wedding airs Saturday, June 26 on the Food Network at 11 a.m. ET.

After the hour-long special airs on the Food Network, it will then be available to stream on Discovery+. "It was such a meaningful, memorable night for our whole family, and I can't wait to share it with Food Network viewers who have actually become like our extended family over the years," Drummond said in a statement, via PEOPLE. The Pioneer Woman star also shared a clip from the special on Instagram that featured footage of the lead-up to the event, including setting up the wedding venue amid weather issues and a loss of power and a quick clip of the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman)

"Lots of behind-the-scenes wedding fun, weather drama, and a few happy tears, too," Drummond captioned the post. "It’ll be fun to experience it all while wearing jeans and no Spanx! (P.S. I may or may not have stepped on a floor vent cover with my wedding heels and gotten stuck right before the ceremony. Why, Ree?? Why??)"

Alex and Mauricio became engaged in August 2020 and looked at several wedding venues before ultimately deciding on the Drummond family ranch, where a tent was set up in a spot chosen by Drummond's husband, Ladd. "It was such a meaningful, memorable night — beautiful flowers, great food, and so much fun...but what we all felt most of all was the love," Drummond said in a blog post detailing the wedding. "It was even more special than any of us could have hoped for."

The black-tie optional wedding was curated by Drummond and Alex with help from wedding planner Allison Butcher of Keely Thorne Events and George Catechis of The Fleuriste in Oklahoma City. Alex chose a Monique Lhuillier dress for her big day, and walked down the aisle with her dad while singer Travis Linville sang "Behold," a favorite praise hymn of the bride and groom. The couple exchanged traditional vows and had written private notes to each other that served as their personal vows.

Cocktail hour was held on an outside deck and the reception was held under a white sail tent that was open on all sides to afford guests a view of the surrounding landscape and draped with greenery, ivy and flowers. Dinner was catered by Drummond's staff at The Merc and the six-tier cake was made by Amy Cakes in Norman, Oklahoma. Alex and Mauricio's first dance was to "Beyond" by Leon Bridges, and Alex and Ladd danced to "Cowgirls Don’t Cry" by Brooks & Dunn. Mauricio and his mom, Martha, chose "Through the Years" by Kenny Rogers. Guests enjoyed live music from the band Drywater before an afterparty at P-Town Pizza.

After a honeymoon in the Maldives, Alex and Mauricio moved into their first home together in Dallas. "We’re going to get back into real life, except we get to do it together," Alex shared. Mauricio added, "I’m looking forward to living together, doing life together. It’s exciting!"