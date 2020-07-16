✖

Pink is wishing her dad a speedy recovery after he went under the knife Wednesday due to a scary fall off a ladder that came following his second round of chemotherapy. The singer took to Instagram to share a health update on her father, sharing a photo of her father smiling over his mask while preparing to go into surgery.

"This is my dear Dad this morning headed in for surgery," Pink captioned the sweet picture. "He just finished his second round of chemo for prostate cancer, fell off a ladder and fractured his back, lost function in his legs until my battered and bruised husband shared his brilliant doctor... Dr. Bray of DISC sports and Spine Center." Saying she loved Dr. Bray "with all [her] heart," Pink showed her appreciation for all three of the important guys in her life.

"But here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what’s he doing????," Pink continued. "Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better." After successfully undergoing surgery, Pink said he father was "already back to his old tricks" just 10 hours later, "talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles." She concluded with a note to her father, writing, "How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell."

It's been a difficult year for Pink's family health-wise, as she and 3-year-old son Jameson were diagnosed with coronavirus. In April, she told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show that Jameson suffered the worst of the symptoms, throwing up, having chest pains and experiencing breathing issues. "That’s the point where you are just kind of like, 'OK, are we going to the hospital? Like, what are we doing right now?' Because this is the scariest thing I've ever, ever been through in my whole life," she said at the time.

Pink railed against the testing shortages in the U.S. upon revealing her diagnosis. "It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible," she wrote on Instagram. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."