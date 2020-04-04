Celebrity

Pink Fans Weigh in After She Emotionally Reveals She Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Pink fans the world over are sending her their well-wishes after her announcement on Friday that […]

By

Pink fans the world over are sending her their well-wishes after her announcement on Friday that she’d tested positive for coronavirus. Like a lot of celebrities who have tested positive, she broke the news to her fans on her Instagram.

“Two weeks ago my 3-year-old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” Pink wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the two. “My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “Sober” singer went on to say that in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, she’d be donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, who worked there for 18 years. She also donated another $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Both Pink and her son are on the mend, and soon the singer’s mentions were flooded with loving messages from her fans.

“Thankful you and Jameson are feeling better,” wrote one Instagram user. “Your generosity astounds me and shows the level of love you have for your fellow human beings.”

“My mother is working in a hospital and I’m fearful every day when she comes home and I make her take her shoes off outside every day,” commented another. “Thank you for giving funds to make it possible that there is a fighting chance against this.”

“You are selfless and incredibly kind, we are so happy that you guys have made a full recovery.”

“So glad you both are now well and safe.”

“Glad you and your family are healthy! And f– yeah for putting your money where your mouth is! A true rockstar!”

“You’re amazing and generous! Proud to be a front line [right now].” 

Tagged:
,

Related Posts