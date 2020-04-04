Pink Fans Weigh in After She Emotionally Reveals She Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Pink fans the world over are sending her their well-wishes after her announcement on Friday that she’d tested positive for coronavirus. Like a lot of celebrities who have tested positive, she broke the news to her fans on her Instagram.

“Two weeks ago my 3-year-old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” Pink wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the two. “My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “Sober” singer went on to say that in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, she’d be donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, who worked there for 18 years. She also donated another $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Both Pink and her son are on the mend, and soon the singer’s mentions were flooded with loving messages from her fans.

​

I’m all about the rainbow. And then I came to know #Pink. Sigh. I’m glad you’re ok. #StayHome world. — LPL (@LPLzone) April 4, 2020

So glad you and Jamo are negative now🙏🏼 thank you for supporting our healthcare professionals during these difficult times. Everyone needs to stay home if they can ❤️ — Pau 🌻 (@aleciasunderdog) April 4, 2020

“Thankful you and Jameson are feeling better,” wrote one Instagram user. “Your generosity astounds me and shows the level of love you have for your fellow human beings.”

​

my heart stopped, i’m glad you’re ok please take care, I love you! — ᴊᴇɴᴛʟᴇ 𝟭𝟵𝟵𝟲 (@jenniescrown) April 4, 2020

OMG! It goes to show that this virus truely doesn’t discriminate! Very happy to hear you’re better. It just proves that @Pink is a #badass and can kick anyone’s ass! Be safe mate! Can’t wait until you guys come back to Oz! — Kimberly Morlandhy (@AusChinita) April 4, 2020

“My mother is working in a hospital and I’m fearful every day when she comes home and I make her take her shoes off outside every day,” commented another. “Thank you for giving funds to make it possible that there is a fighting chance against this.”

​

Thanks God you’re well now!! You’re amazing in so many levels… Be safe 💜 — Pity Fi 🏡🐈 (@pityfi) April 4, 2020

Thank god your both ok now ❣️ stay safe and amazing donations 👏👏🙌 what a scary time for all of us 🙈 we got to try stay positive tho xx — Gayle (@gayle_Slattery) April 4, 2020

“You are selfless and incredibly kind, we are so happy that you guys have made a full recovery.”

​

I’m so glad that you & Jameson tested negative after testing positive. 💔 My thoughts & prayers are with you & your family. Wishing you both a speedy recovery & hope your man & Willow won’t catch it. 😏 — MaryK Myal (@MaryKMyal) April 4, 2020

@Pink As the chief medical officer at Temple University Hospital, I want to thank you on behalf of our staff, physicians, and patients. We wish you and your family well and are forever in your debt. #temple #TempleHealth #TempleMade — Tony Reed (@TSReedMD) April 4, 2020

“So glad you both are now well and safe.”

​

@Pink @TempleHealth we are beyond grateful for you support and philanthropy and passion for being on the frontlines and honoring you mother, Philadelphia and Los Angeles ! You are a true hero. — NinaFW (@ninaweisbord) April 4, 2020

You’re seriously amazing. Always been my hero. — Katey Harvey™ (@kateyharvey) April 4, 2020

“Glad you and your family are healthy! And f– yeah for putting your money where your mouth is! A true rockstar!”

​

That’s absolutely great news you guys recovered and are healthy again. This spreads hope! We don’t hear enough about this side of things. Thank you for sharing!!! — Jamie Stuart (@JamJipsy) April 4, 2020

I’ve been praying for you guys so much. I’m so glad you guys are all okay now!! You’re the sweetest human ever! I love you! — Dalani Bole (@lani_rainn) April 4, 2020

“You’re amazing and generous! Proud to be a front line [right now].”