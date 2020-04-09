Pink Tears up Talking About ‘Terrifying’ Coronavirus Experience With 3-Year-Old Son Jameson

Pink got emotional speaking about the scary three-week ordeal she and her family have gone through after she and 3-year-old son Jameson contracted the novel coronavirus. The 40-year-old singer appeared via video chat on Thursday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she told DeGeneres all about her and Jameson’s symptoms they first started experiencing a few days into quarantine. She said Jameson was the first to show signs.

“It started with Jameson, actually and, you know, he’s 3 — 3 year olds get sick all the time but he started with a fever March 14, we’ve been quarantined since March 11, started with a fever for him and it would come and go and he would have stomach pains and diarrhea and chest pains and then a headache, sore throat,” she explained. “It sort of was just all over the place. Every day was just some new symptom. His fever stayed, it didn’t go. And then it just started going up and up and up and up and then at one point it was at 103. I’m calling my doctor, ‘What do I do?’ He’s like, ‘There’s nothing to do. He’s 3. We’re not seeing this take 3-year-olds out, so just stay home.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on Apr 8, 2020 at 6:02pm PDT

She called the experience “terrifying,” and said a few days after Jameson showed symptoms, she did too. “In hindsight it all makes sense, but when it’s happening, it’s such a weird experience, you don’t put it together until after the fact or until days go by,” she said. Although Pink said she “never” got a fever, which is uncommon for COVID-19 patients, she did experience childhood asthma, saying the illness brought back her breathing struggles.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t breathe and I needed to get to a nebulizer for the first time in 30 years,” she said. “I have this inhaler that I use, this rescue inhaler, and I couldn’t function without it, and that’s when I started to get really scared.” She was only about to get one test and decided to test herself, noting she “already knew” it would come back positive for the coronavirus.

As she opened up about Jameson’s scariest days, she got choked up. “At one point when he started throwing up and saying he had chest pains and it hurt to breathe, that’s the point where you just kind of like, ‘OK, are we going to the hospital? What are we doing right now?’ Because this is the scariest thing I’ve ever, ever been through in my whole life.”

“I thought they told us our kids were going to be OK,” she continued. “We were told our kids were going to be OK. I think when people started explaining what this disease is, it was too early to be able to name it completely and tell everybody what to look for.”

As for the rest of the family, her husband, Carey Hart, and their 8-year-old daughter, Willow, never had those same issues. “Willow and Carey are walking around the house like it’s a normal day, no symptoms whatsoever.”

Pink, who donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts, also addressed backlash from fans she’s received for being able to obtain a test when many others are still struggling to get their own. “I would say two things to that — I would say you should be angry that I can get a test and you can’t. But being angry at me is not going to help anything,” she said. “It’s not going to solve the issue of the fact that you can’t get your hands on a test. You should be angry about that. And we should work together to try and change that. And number two, tell me anybody with a sick 3-year-old that if they could get their hands on a test wouldn’t take it and if they say that, I’m all calling bulls—.”

After weeks, Jameson’s fever has now been gone for two days, calling it a “huge relief.” She said, “Every single person in the world right now gets to be a superhero, just by staying home, just by washing their hands.”