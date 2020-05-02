Pink Lashes out at Coronavirus Protestors With 'COVID-19 Protestor' Form After Positive Diagnosis

✖

As fans will likely recall, in early April, Pink opened up about how she had tested positive for the coronavirus. At the time, the singer posted a message on Instagram in which she specifically noted that everyone must take this illness and the entire pandemic seriously. Since she posted her note on Instagram, there has been an influx of groups across the country who have been protesting against lockdown measures in place due to this health pandemic. And now, Pink has a big message for anyone protesting the coronavirus crisis.

On Saturday, Pink posted an "oath" that she wants coronavirus protestors to sign. Her message served as a way for her to have these protestors, particularly those who have been ignoring safety guidelines when out in public during these protest demonstrations, acknowledge some of the possible dangers of ignoring valid medical advice. The "oath" read, "I hereby refuse all medical treatment for this illness, since I knowingly took risks against medical advice. Since I endangered the public by my actions, I also agree to cover the expenses incurred by those I have infected and have authorized my estate to cover those same expenses after my death."

It's understandable to see why Pink has become fired up over those protesting against safety and lockdown measures, as she dealt first-hand with the coronavirus. On April 3, she took to Instagram to write that both she and her young son, Jameson, had tested positive for the illness. Not only did she open up about her diagnosis, but she also included a message to the government regarding its "failure" to "make testing more accessible."

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19," her caption began. "Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible."

"This illness is serious and real," Pink added. "People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities." Her message ended by entailing the $1 million in donations that she was gifting to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia and to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.