See Pink's Latest Photo She Posted With Her Daughter While Recovering From Coronavirus

Pink posted a triumphant new photo with her 8-year-old daughter, Willow on Instagram this week as she continues to recover from COVID-19. The 40-year-old singer is one of the thousands of people to have contracted the virus, but thankfully she has come out the other side. Now safe and healthy, she is back to spending time with her kids.

Pink wrote that she and willow were "twins" in her latest selfie, where they both wore black and white vertical stripes. Willow wore a frilly collar with a black ribbon as well, whereas Pink's stripes were on a tight bra. They were arm-in-arm and both smiling in the sunlight, apparently glad to be reunited after the coronavirus pandemic forced Pink to self-quarantine during her recovery. Fans lavished compliments on the mother-daughter duo.

Twins! #myheart

Pink had one of the earlier cases of COVID-19 in the United States and was one of the first celebrities to be infected. Worst of all, her 3-year-old son Jameson suffered from the virus as well. She has since served as a beacon of hope showing what full recovery from the virus can look like, but she has not tried to sugar coat the severity of the virus.

"It started with Jameson, actually and, you know, he's 3 — 3 year olds get sick all the time but he started with a fever March 14, we've been quarantined since March 11, started with a fever for him and it would come and go and he would have stomach pains and diarrhea and chest pains and then a headache, sore throat," Pink explained in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month. The singer spoke to DeGeneres via video chat after her show — like so many others — had shut down studio production.

"It sort of was just all over the place," she went on. "Every day was just some new symptom. His fever stayed, it didn't go. And then it just started going up and up and up and up and then at one point it was at 103. I'm calling my doctor, 'What do I do?' He's like, 'There's nothing to do. He's 3. We're not seeing this take 3-year-olds out, so just stay home.'"

Thankfully, Willow and Pink's husband, motocross racer Carey Hart, both evaded the virus altogether. The family went into self-isolation in the second week of March, but Pink did not reveal that she and Jameson had actually had the virus during that time until early April. She came down hard on the government for its response to pandemic.

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible," wrote on Instagram at the time. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

