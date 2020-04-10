Pink’s Son Jameson ‘Rocks out’ With Sister Willow After Coronavirus Battle in Adorable Video

Pink and Carey Hart‘s 3-year-old son, Jameson, is getting back to his old self after a battle with the coronavirus. Following a three-week ordeal with the symptoms of the illness, the toddler was seen acting like a typical 3-year-old alongside big sister Willow in a series of images and videos shared to Hart’s Instagram account Thursday.

“Night time shenanigans at the Shop w/ the crazy kids. Jamo’s rocking out on the [Polaris Off-Road] outlaw quad and Willz climbing like a monkey. [Full Metal Quarantine],” Hart captioned his first post. The accompanying gallery included a video of Jameson dancing to some music, with a second video showing Willow scaling a rock wall.

“You rocking out, dude? Yeah, Led Zeppelin! Hart asks his son in the first clip. Jameson, atop a stationary bike, moves along to a Zepplin song, also flipping his long blonde hair. “This is hard, Jameson,” Willow tells her brother in the second video as she climbs before repelling down the wall. “How do you do this?”

A second post shared by Hart shows both Willow and Jameson climbing the wall, the siblings securely harnessed to prevent any falls. “Rock climbing with the crazy kiddos!!!!” he wrote. Entertainment Tonight reports that Hart also shared several more moments to his Instagram Story, including videos of his children riding bikes around an obstacle course they created in his bike shop.

The posts come just days after Pink revealed earlier this month that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and both she and her son were showing symptoms. In an Instagram Live chat with her friend Jen Pastiloff, the singer opened up about the “really, really scary” symptoms they had experienced.

“Jameson has been really, really sick. I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It’s been a rollercoaster for both of us, but Carey and Willow have been perfectly fine,” she said. “Yes I have asthma, but Jameson, he’s three, he’s perfectly fine. We live in the country, right. The worst thing that attacks us here is pollen or mountain lion. But he’s been really, really sick and it’s scary. He’s been up and down and I’ve been on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years and that’s been really scary for me.”

Pink has also announced that she would be donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years. Her husband and daughter, she confirmed, have not experienced any coronavirus symptoms.