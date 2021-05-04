Pink Reveals She Rewrote Her Will During COVID-19 Battle

✖

More than a year after she and her 4-year-old son, Jameson, both tested positive for coronavirus, Pink is again opening up about the terrifying ordeal. Although more than a year has passed since the mother-son duo tested positive for the virus in April 2020 and both are now happy and healthy, the singer recently told Heart Radio host Mark Wright that she and her son were so ill she wasn’t sure they would survive, causing her to rewrite her will.

Speaking with Wright in a clip shared by ExtraTV, the three-time Grammy winner described her battle with the virus as being "was really, really bad" and revealed, "I rewrote my will." Pink went on to tell Wright that "at one point where I thought it was over for us," she called her best friend and told them, '"I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her.'" Willow, 9, and Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, did not contract the virus.

"It was really, really scary and really bad," she recalled. "As a parent, you think about, you know, what am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? And are they going to make it in this world, this crazy world that we live in now? And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I ever get to tell them anything?"

Pink announced in April 2020 that both she and her son tested positive for the virus after they began "showing symptoms of COVID-19. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor." The Pennsylvania native went on to chronicle her experience with COVID-19 in an essay published by NBC News last May, writing that "battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother." She revealed that "weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish." She called the ordeal "terrifying."

"As we begin to envision what life will look like on the other side of this, we need to put ourselves in the shoes of moms around the globe and consider doing what we can to help keep their babies safe," she wrote. "How can we partake in ensuring their access to the basic human rights that so many of us are afforded each and every day?"

Thankfully, both Pink and Jameson, who was then just 3 when he contracted the virus, made full recoveries. Following their recovery, Pink went on to donate $1 million to COVID relief efforts.