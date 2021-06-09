Pink Moved to Tears After High School Choir Teacher Pays Tribute to Her in Song

✖

Pink is "totally overwhelmed with love" at her high school choir teacher's tribute to her music with a student performance of "What About Us." The singer, born Alecia Moore, took to Twitter Tuesday to share the rendition alongside her emotional reaction, during which she revealed her star tendencies started early in her life. "Mr. Ohrt was my high school choir teacher. His famous quote to me was 'Alecia, it’s NOT a solo,'" Pink wrote alongside several crying laughing emojis. "But I [love] this and it brought me to tears!!!!!! You all sound amazing and I’m totally overwhelmed with love."

In the video, the Central Bucks High School-West choir performs inside a classroom at their school, later circling around a large stone on the campus colored pink with the Grammy-winner's name on it. Pink's high school yearbook photo also appears in the video, as well as Dr. Ohrt, who can be seen directing the choir. "Pink (Alecia Moore) went to Central Bucks High School West and now her Choir Director, Dr. Joseph Ohrt pays tribute with this incredible rendition of one of Pink's greatest song," the YouTube video says in the description.

Pink certainly has made her mark on the world and was presented last month with the Billboard Icon Award as the youngest person to ever receive it. "As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world," she told Billboard Magazine. "Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom!"

Pink is passing on her musical skills to 10-year-old daughter Willow, releasing the song "Cover Me in Sunshine" with her oldest child in February. The "So What" singer, who also shares 4-year-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart, performed the mother-daughter duet alongside her mini at last month's Billboard Music Awards, but told Ellen DeGeneres just a week prior that Willow doesn't think much of life in the spotlight.

"She doesn’t care at all about any of this stuff. She doesn’t care at all,” Pink told DeGeneres. "I was just in there messing around with this song, and she was like, ‘Can I sing on it?’ and I was like, ‘Sure.’ And she was like, ‘Cool, I’m going swimming.’" Learning that the song had gone number one in the Netherlands, Pink recalled, "[Willow] was like, ‘Which city is that?’ And I was like, ‘Amsterdam.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, I miss that city. Can I watch Avatar?’ … She’s just funny."