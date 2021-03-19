When Can You Watch Pink's New Documentary on Amazon?

✖

Pink's latest project is not a new album, but a documentary. The "Hurts 2B Human" singer announced plans to release Pink: All I Know So Far, a film tracking her most recent world tour in 2019, on May 21. The documentary will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and was directed by Michael Gracey, who also directed The Greatest Showman and Pink's "Walk Me Home" music video.

"MAY 21st. ALL I KNOW SO FAR. Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too," Pink, 41, wrote on Instagram, alongside the poster. "Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes. Cause it’s Wembley F*cking Stadium." The film promises to be a mix of performances and interviews. It also follows Pink as she balances performing worldwide while being a mom to Willow, 9, and Jameson, 4.

Pink's most recent world tour was in 2018 to 2019 to promote Beautiful Trauma. The tour began in March 2018 and ended in November 2019, with Pink performing 159 shows. The tour included two shows at Wembley Stadium in London on June 9 and June 30, 2019. In the middle of the tour, Pink released her eighth album, Hurts 2B Human.

Just last month, Pink released another new song, "Cover Me In Sunshine," which features daughter Willow. She also released a video, which is made up of sweet mother-daughter moments. "Cover me in sunshine / Shower me with good times / Tell me that the world’s been spinning since the beginning," the two sing in the track. "And everything will be all right / Cover me in sunshine."

Before she released the song, Pink shared a video, explaining how she and her family find music comforting in difficult times. "We all know this year has been different and challenging and at times terrifying," the singer said in a video she shared on Twitter. "I personally find comfort in music, I love singing with my daughter and my son. It’s a little different when he does it though, I think he’s going to be in a metal band." In the end, Pink said they were releasing the song now because they hope it "makes you feel happy."

In January, Pink celebrated an important occasion. She and her husband Carey Hart celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. "15 years. Proud of us babe," she wrote on Instagram. "See, sometimes being stubborn pays off. What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahahAh. I love you and I love our family."