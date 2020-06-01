Pink Calls Donald Trump 'a Coward and a Racist' Amid George Floyd Protests

✖

Singer Pink called out President Donald Trump as a "coward and a racist" after the president tweeted "Law & Order!" during Sunday's protests of police brutality. The "Beautiful Trauma" singer doubled down on her support of Black Lives Matter on Instagram by sharing a statement made by fellow singer Billie Eilish. The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

"You’re a coward and a racist and just like everything else you’ve ever attempted in your life, A COMPLETE AND UTTER FAILURE," Pink tweeted Monday morning. "I can’t wait to vote you out in November. Maybe you’ll see the results from your baby bunker." Later, Pink said it was "insane" that people thought she would care about racists unfollowing her and encouraged them to leave.

"It’s insane to me how many people think I will be upset about racists unfollowing me," the singer wrote in her follow-up tweet. "You don’t really even need to announce your exit. You have my blessing. Go. Go now. One quick push of a button and you don’t have to look in the mirror or confront who you really are."

Over on Instagram, Pink showed her support for the protests by sharing several photos from protests across the country. She also shared a photo of former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, speaking with protesters in Delaware Sunday. She also re-posted a strong statement from Eilish, who blasted the phrase "All lives matter."

"If I hear one more white person say 'All lives matter' one more f— time I'm gonna lose my f— mind," Eilish wrote in part. "Will you shut the f— [up]? No one is saying your life doesn't matter. No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you... All you MFs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you."

Pink also responded directly to fans who criticized her Black Lives Matter support in the comments. One person complained to her that "Black Lives Matter" means she is "implicitly saying other races don't matter as much." Pink rejected that, firing back, "You are the epitome of white privilege. And the saddest part is that you don't even hear yourself and probably never will." Another person simply wrote "stupid," to which Pink replied, "What an insightful and helpful comment."

A source told the Associated Press Trump spent part of Friday night in a White House bunker as protests in Washington, D.C. became tenser. On Sunday, the Trump Administration shut off the external floodlights in front of the White House. The move was widely criticized on social media, with many suggesting it showed a lack of leadership from the federal government while dozens of protests across the country continued in almost every major city.