Pink Sends Another Strong Message About Donald Trump Amid George Floyd Protests

Hot on the heels of her other messages for President Donald Trump, Pink has once again taken to Twitter to give the leader a piece of her mind. On Wednesday, Pink posted a video in which she said that she was confused about how anyone could call themselves a "patriot" while also voting for Trump. Her post comes amidst widespread protests in the country which came in response to the murder of George Floyd, an African American Minneapolis resident who was killed by officer Derek Chauvin after the cop knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Pink's message not only took direct aim at Trump but also at those who support him. In her video, she questions how anyone can support a president who "doesn't govern, respect, or represent half of our country." She continued to express her frustrations with Trump, and the current state of the country, by saying, "That's not America, that's your America. That's not America. So, you either worship the Confederate flag, which is not our flag and it never will be, or you're a hypocrite that doesn't actually understand the meaning of patriotism or what it means to be an American. Truth."

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer's post comes a couple of days after she took to Twitter to call the president a "coward and a racist" after Trump tweeted "Law & Order!" in response to the protests around the country, protests which have not only been in Floyd's honor but have brought attention to various issues such as racial injustice and police brutality. On Monday morning, Pink tweeted, "You’re a coward and a racist and just like everything else you’ve ever attempted in your life, A COMPLETE AND UTTER FAILURE." She continued, "I can’t wait to vote you out in November. Maybe you’ll see the results from your baby bunker."

In a subsequent tweet, Pink told her followers that it was "insane" to think that she was concerned by the fact that racists unfollowed her following her vocal support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The singer issued a message directly to those who might disagree with her stance, writing, "It’s insane to me how many people think I will be upset about racists unfollowing me. You don’t really even need to announce your exit. You have my blessing. Go. Go now. One quick push of a button and you don’t have to look in the mirror or confront who you really are."