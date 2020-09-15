Pink Gets Brutally Honest About Her Marriage With Carey Hart in Candid Instagram Post

✖

Pink is opening up about her "awful, wonderful" marriage to Carey Hart in a candid Instagram post. The "Raise Your Glass" singer, 41, got real about her marriage of 14 years to the former motocross racer and credited marriage counseling with keeping them together in a sweet message to her husband on social media.

Sharing a candid photo taken by a friend of herself laughing while hugging Hart, Pink called her husband her "favorite sweet little dirtball." She continued, "He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Sep 14, 2020 at 5:52pm PDT

"Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage," she continued. "It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table." Noting that people often laugh at her and Hart for "either fighting or laughing," Pink said she gets plenty of eye rolls when they speak openly about marriage counseling and therapy.

"But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it. Even when it isn’t," she proclaimed. "Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals. It’s for broken people that want to be whole. It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too." Pink ended her note with a message to Hart himself, writing, "I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo."

Pink and Hart have been married since January 2006, and share daughter Willow Sage, 9, and son Jameson Moon, 3. The two have long been open about attending therapy together, telling Carson Daly during an interview on Today last year, "Carey and I have been in couples counseling almost our entire 17 years that we’ve been together."

"It’s the only reason we’re still together. He speaks Polish, I speak Italian, and she speaks both. We don’t speak the same language," the mother of two continued. "We come from broken families, and we had no model for: How are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life? And there’s no book that says, ‘Here’s how to do this.’ So we go to counseling, and it works."