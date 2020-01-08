Carey Hart Reflects on 14 Years of Marriage to Pink in Emotional Anniversary Message: ‘We Have Grown Together’

Former motocross star Carey Hart is loving life as the husband of Pink and the father of their children. He celebrated their relationship on Instagram Tuesday, posting a heartfelt message to the musician. Hart also reflected on the time that they have spent together, working to make the marriage successful and growing as a couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Jan 7, 2020 at 6:48am PST

“14 years married to this amazing woman,” Hart wrote in the caption of the photo. “I’m so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now!

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much.”

Becoming a successful couple was not initially easy for Hart and Pink. As she explained during an interview with USA Today, they originally met during the 2001 X Games in Philadelphia, and she was attracted to the “bad boy” persona. However, spending multiple nights in the hospital with Hart due to injuries sustained as part of his freestyle motocross career grew tiresome.

The couple dated until 2003, when they broke up for a short period of time. They later got back together and got engaged after Pink proposed during a race in Mammoth. Hart and Pink went through another publicized breakup in 2008, but they were back together in 2009.

They have since been an inseparable pair, bringing two children into the world and loving life as a married couple. Both have posted multiple photos on their social media profiles, declaring their adoration for each other and celebrating each anniversary in January.

Whether they are dressing up as popular tennis stars for Halloween or getting dressed to the nines for award shows, Hart and Pink are enjoying their life together. The road to this point in their relationship was not always smooth, but Hart is making it clear that he would not trade the experience for anything.

He has loved the past 14 years, and he is anticipating decades more of happiness with the popular musician. Although he doesn’t plan on bringing back the blonde bangs from the wedding photo.

(Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)