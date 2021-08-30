Piers Morgan's Wife Goes After Meghan Markle

✖

Celia Walden, the wife of British broadcaster Piers Morgan, is siding with her husband and his stance on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Five months after Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain and later quit the morning talk show amid fierce backlash to his comments on the royal couples' March interview with Oprah Winfrey, Walden slammed Markle as "crass and vulgar" and claimed her husband said nothing but the truth.

Morgan sparked fierce blacklash and a record number of complaints to UK media regulator Ofcom after he criticized the couple's bombshell interview, namely Markle’s remarks about her struggles with mental health. Morgan, speaking on GMB the morning after the interview, said he didn't "believe a word" Markle said when she told Winfrey she experienced suicidal thoughts amid harsh reports from British tabloids and trouble within the royal family. He later said he held concerns about the "veracity" of her claims, adding, "I don't believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview." Although the remarks led to an on-air exchange of words with Morgan’s co-star, his wife told the Telegraph "what he said about that interview being full of inconsistencies and untruths has been proved right in so many ways." Walden did note, however, that she likely wouldn't have handled the on-air confrontation in quite the same way as her husband, telling the outlet that she doesn't believe she would have stormed off stage.

Walden also revealed that as both ITV and Ofcom were hit with a barrage of complaints in response to her husband's comments, Morgan asked her to read an apology the ITV bosses at GMB drafted for Morgan to sign. Walden said she was "flattered" by the request, as her husband "never asks me to do stuff like that normally." Viewers know, however, that Morgan ultimately offered a simple on-air statement addressing his controversial remarks before it was later announced that Morgan "has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Walden said that amid the controversy, she and her family faced numerous threats. While she said she didn't exactly expect "a quiet life with Piers," she said she "wasn't quite anticipating this." According to Walden, she and her family received "proper death threats, like, we're going to come and find you," and police eventually installed a panic button in their London home as a result.

Walden went on to speak her own criticisms of Markle, stating that "the Queen's just been so amazing recently. And to have this impudent girl [Meghan] behave in such a crass and vulgar way…" She added that she believes Americans are also coming to have a negative view of Markle and Harry explaining, "you can pick up a lot from the chat in the nail salons, and my sources there tell me Harry and Meghan have lost the nail salons."

