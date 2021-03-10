Piers Morgan Speaks out After Dramatic Exit From Morning Show Amid Meghan Markle Comments

✖

Piers Morgan is speaking out after he exited Good Morning Britain following his controversial comments regarding Meghan Markle. After the broadcaster said he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex's statements during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had suicidal thoughts during her time in the U.K., Morgan on Tuesday doubled down on those claims.

Taking to Twitter just a day after he abruptly walked off the show's set following a heated exchange with his former co-hosts, Morgan reflected on the comments that sparked a firestorm online. Addressing Markle's interview on Monday's show, Morgan said he doesn't "believe a word she said" and that he wouldn't "believe it if she read me a weather report." In his Tuesday tweet, Morgan said he's "had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't" believe her. He added that "it's ok" if others do, adding that "freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on." He shared the message alongside an image of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill with his famous quote, "Some people’s idea of [free speech] is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage."

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

Morgan again doubles down on his comments when speaking with Sky News outside his home Wednesday. He told the outlet he doesn't "believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she's done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible." He added, "If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out within that interview, so be it."

Following his controversial remarks on GMB, Morgan later took to the broadcast to clarify his comments, stating that while he doesn't "believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview," his position on mental health is that "these are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time." However, ITV later announced that Morgan "has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Morgan's comments reportedly garnered more than 41,000 complaints to Ofcom, the UK media regulator, as well as a formal complaint from Markle's representatives. That complaint was reportedly not about the personal attack, but rather how Morgan's comments may affect the issue of mental health and those attempting to deal with their own problems.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.