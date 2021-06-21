Piers Morgan Savagely Shut Down by Joan Collins After He Asks About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

✖

Dame Joan Collins quickly shut down British broadcaster Piers Morgan's question about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The talked about moment came as the 78-year-old actor and author appeared on Morgan’s ITV series Life Stories for a conversation and celebration of her decades-long entertainment career, though Morgan didn’t shy away from trying to force a question about the royal couple.

Morgan attempted to sneak in the question amid a conversation about Collins' relationship with the late Princess Diana, who would have celebrated her 60th birthday in July. Amid the conversation, Morgan, one of Harry and Markle's most outspoken critics, asked, "What do you make of what's going on with the British royal family now, with Meghan, Harry, the feud, with William, Charles?" Collins, who was made a dame by the Queen in 2014, had no interest in weighing in on the reported feud and refused to even entertain the question, swiftly shutting down any talk of the couple with her swift response and a subtle jab at Morgan.

"My lips are sealed on that subject. I just don't want to go on national TV and say what I think about Meghan and Harry, because look what happened to you," she said, with Morgan simply replying, "Exactly — thank you."

Collins' "look what happened to you" comment was likely in reference to the controversy Morgan found himself in following his remarks on the royal couple after their March interview with Oprah Winfrey. Discussing the interview with his Good Morning Britain co-anchors, Morgan said he didn't "believe a word she said" when Markle opened up about her experience with suicidal thoughts and said the "institution" failed to help her. His remarks sparked controversy, though Morgan doubled down on them when speaking on the morning show the following day when he said he still holds concerns about the "veracity" of her claims. He later stormed off the set after co-host Alex Beresford condemned his comments. ITV then confirmed that Morgan "has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Since leaving the show, Morgan has continued to stand by his remarks and has not stopped blasting the royal couple. The controversy, however, extended beyond just him. Sharon Osbourne found herself facing criticism after she defended Morgan, which led to a heated on-air discussion with her The Talk co-hosts. It was later announced that following that heated exchange, Osbourne would no longer be a co-host of the talk show.

