Piers Morgan Continues Attacks on Meghan Markle in '60 Minutes' Interview

✖

Piers Morgan continued to rail against Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Cambridge, in an interview with Australia's 60 Minutes this week. The former Good Morning Britain host insisted that Markle tells "downright lies," specifically pointing to Markle and Prince Harry's mistaken comment about being married in private before their official wedding in May 2018. Elsewhere in the interview, Morgan compared his critics to "Kim Jong-un with a dash of Vladimir Putin."

"I don't believe a word she says," Morgan told journalist Karl Stefanovic in a preview clip from the interview the Daily Mail published on Friday. "They were downright lies," Morgan continued, referring to Markle's comments about a backyard wedding. "That [ceremony] would make the Archbishop of Canterbury a criminal."

He duked it out with the duchess and famously got fired. Now, @PiersMorgan is back and taking his fight straight to the palace. SUNDAY on #60Mins, why the king of controversy refuses to be cancelled. pic.twitter.com/l1oaNeS34T — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) June 4, 2021

During Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, the former actress said she and Harry were married in a private ceremony three days before their marriage on May 19, 2018. A few weeks after the interview aired, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby denied marrying the two before the main ceremony. "The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offense if I had signed it knowing it was false," Welby told La Repubblica. "So, you can make what you like of that. But the legal wedding was on the Saturday, but I won't say what happened at any earlier meetings."

Later, a spokesperson for the couple told The Daily Beast that their official wedding was not until May 19, 2018. "The couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19," the spokesperson said. The personal vows were not a legally binding marriage.

As for Morgan, he left Good Morning Britain after he stormed off the set because another of his colleagues criticized him for his non-stop critical remarks about Markle. For many, Morgan crossed a line when he dismissed Markle's revelation that she contemplated suicide. Since leaving the show, Morgan has continued to stand by his remarks. "Who are these woke people, marching around like they’re Kim Jong-un with a dash of Vladimir Putin? Come on everybody, take a chill pill," Morgan told Stefanovic in one clip, reports The Independent. Stefanovic, who publicly defended Markle before his interview with Morgan, quickly asked him, "Are you gonna take one?"

Markle herself reportedly filed a formal complaint with ITV after Morgan's comments about her aired on Good Morning Britain. Ofcom, the U.K. media regulator, also reportedly received over 57,000 complaints about Morgan's comments, setting a new record. Despite leaving GMB, Morgan still hosts Piers Morgan's Life Stories for ITV.