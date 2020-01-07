Kate Beckinsale Spotted Leaving Golden Globes Bash With Pete Davidson’s Friend Machine Gun Kelly

A year after Kate Beckinsale started a months-long relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson at a Golden Globes after party, the Underworld star was spotted at a party with Machine Gun Kelly, one of Davidson’s close friends. The two were seen at the InStyle and Warner Bros. after-party at the Chareau Marmont. Photos revealed the two left the party in the same car.

On Monday, Page Six published photos of Beckinsale, 46, and the rapper, 29, at the party. They left in the same car early Monday morning.

Neither star mentioned each other on Instagram. However, Kelly shared a video on his Instagram Story at 3:55 a.m., telling his fans he was locked out of his home.

“I should’ve never went out tonight,” Kelly tweeted a few hours later.

Last year, Davidson and Beckinsale were seen flirting at a Golden Globes party, and it sparked a relationship that lasted until April 2019. At the time they were dating, Davidson was 25.

“They’re still friends but are not on romantic terms,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in April. A few days before the break-up was confirmed, another source told PEOPLE they “decided to slow things down.”

Their relationship earned so much media attention that Davidson, who was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, hit back at critics during a SNL episode in March.

“O.K., yeah. Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” Davidson said during a bit on “Weekend Update.” “But it doesn’t really bother us… But then again, I’m new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, and whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

Beckinsale also mentioned the relationship during a Los Angeles Times interview in March.

“I’ve never been in this position before,” she said at the time. “Never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief.”

Davidson, 26, is now dating Kaia Gerber, the 18-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. They were first linked in November, after Davidson broke up from actress Margaret Qualley.

Photo credit: Jemal Countess/FilmMagic/Getty Images (Kate Beckinsale); Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images (Machine Gun Kelly)