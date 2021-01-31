'SNL': Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson Stumble off Stage in Last-Minute Blunder

✖

Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly got a little too enthusiastic during the end of this weekend's episode. Davidson and Kelly are close friends, so they hugged after host John Krasinski said goodbye to viewers at home and the audience in the studio. Kelly tried to pick up Davidson and lost his footing, sending both stars hilariously tumbling from the Studio 8H stage.

It looked like the two friends were safe though, as they both got back on the stage before the end. Krasinski checked on them first, before they returned. The roughhousing continued though, as Kelly then picked up Davidson. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, performed his singles "my ex's best friend" and "Lonely." Davidson was prominently featured in several sketches throughout the night, including the cold open, in which he played a GameStop shareholder who did not quite understand how the stock market really works.

Davidson was not the only person Kelly carried at some point Saturday. The musician also carried his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, into Rockefeller Center. An Instagram Story video showed the couple moving through a crowd outside the front entrance to 30 Rock. Fox and Kelly were not wearing face masks, although many of the people around them were.

Fox appeared in Kelly's music video for "Bloody Valentine" and they made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards in November. They met while working on the new movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. During their first joint interview in July, they said they had feelings for each other from the moment they met. On the podcast Give Them Lala... With Randall, Fox said she knew "something as going to come from" Kelly's casting. The podcast is co-hosted by Randall Emmett, who directed Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" Fox recalled. "I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that." Kelly said he also developed feelings for Fox quickly and often waited to make eye contact with her outside his trailer.

Fox described her connection to Kelly as a "twin flame." This happens when a soul "has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think," Fox explained. "And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Saturday Night Live returns with another new episode on Feb. 6 with Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy hosting and Phoebe Bridgers performing. On Feb. 13, Regina King will host with Nathaniel Rateliff as the musical performer. SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.