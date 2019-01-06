‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly’s Bromance: Everything to Know

Pete Davidson has had a rough couple of months, but the odd time has shed light on his friendship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Davidson and Kelly have forged one of fans’ favorite celebrity friendships in the last year or so. So far, they have had little shared time on screen, but they have still managed to flaunt their closeness with public appearances and social media shout-outs.

As young men, both Davidson and Kelly are prone to controversy from time to time. They have rushed to each other’s aid each time, displaying the kind of loyalty that fans gravitate toward, regardless of their stance on the controversy at hand. Last month, Davidson startled fans with a distressing message on social media. In response, Kelly hopped on a plane and flew to New York to be with his friend.

This is just one of the times that fans’ hearts have been touched by the budding bromance. Here is a look back at how Davidson and MGK became so close.

Wild ‘N Out

The very first meeting of Davidson and Kelly happened on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out. The show, hosted by Nick Cannon, pits comedians and celebrities against each other in team games. Davidson was featured on seven episodes between 2013 and 2017, while MGK was on twice. At some point, according to Kelly himself, they crossed paths.

“We met each other at Wild ‘N Out way back,” he told Billboard in an interview back in August.

The Dirt

In that same Billboard interview, Kelly said that his friendship with Davidson really blossomed while filming The Dirt. The movie — expected in theaters later this year — tells the story of Mötley Crüe. Kelly plays Tommy Lee in the film, and while Davidson is not credited on IMDb, Kelly claims that he was on set for the duration of the movie.

“We met each other at Wild ‘N Out way back,” Kelly said, “and then met each other years later when I was filming that Mötley Crüe movie, ’cause he’s in that Mötley Crüe movie. And then we were just stuck down there in New Orleans, and we were both just like super stoners… listened to the same music… So that’s my boy.”

Loco

Somewhere in Davidson and Kelly’s hectic summer, they found time to film a music video for his song “Loco.” The video mostly showed the two friends dancing around an expensive yellow sports car, both mouthing the words to Kelly’s song. At the end, there was footage of them back in a hotel room, pulling pranks and apparently eating mushrooms.

In his August interview, Kelly revealed that Ariana Grande, Davidson’s then fiance, had been on set for the video shoot.

Eminem Beef

Last year, Kelly was often in the headlines for his ongoing rap beef with Eminem. Many celebrities took sides in the skirmish. While Davidson never explicitly condemned Eminem, it seemed clear whose side he was on. In a September interview with Howard Stern, he emphatically encouraged listeners to listen to MGK’s latest record, which contained an Eminem diss track. Davidson also mocked Eminem by playing him in a skit on SNL.

Big Time Adolescence

big time adolescence day II. pic.twitter.com/XG6Vzu9OQi — colson (@machinegunkelly) July 25, 2018

Kelly and Davidson also co-starred in an upcoming indie film titled Big Time Adolescence. The movie apparently filmed in 2018, and is expected to debut at the Sundance Film Festival later this month. They were joined in the cast by American Vandal star Griffin Gluck and Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer. Cryer was among the celebrities expressing concern for Davidson on Twitter last month.

Davidson’s Terrifying Post

On Saturday, Dec. 15, Davidson posted an unsettling message on Instagram shortly before deleting his account. It suggested that he was feeling suicidal, and prompted panic from his friends and fans. As soon as he saw the message, Kelly sprang into action.

im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that. — colson (@machinegunkelly) December 15, 2018

“I’m in the plane now on the way to see Pete,” he tweeted. “Gonna make sure he’s good, I promise. Can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

Saturday Night Live

Later that night, Davidson was largely absent from Saturday Night Live. However, Kelly was reportedly seen with him in his dressing room, and the two later left the show together in a black SUV. They were photographed hugging it out after a long and stressful day.

Perched On-Stage in Ohio

A week late, Davidson turned up at Machine Gun Kelly’s concert in Cleveland, Ohio. The comedian was perched above his friend on a scaffolding, nodding his head along to the music as Kelly put on a show. The comedian warmed fans hearts by leaning on his friend in his time of need.

The Future

As for what the future holds, the sky is the limit for Davidson and Kelly. The two have a lot of potential in TV, movies and music. They could co-star in more films together, while Kelly could join Davidson on SNL. In August, Kelly even told Billboard that they had discussed co-headlining a tour together.

“Me and him talked about a pop-up tour, like where we did something really fun and random. Just because it’s rad when two people are great friends and they’re really talented,” he said, adding: “I mean, he’s really talented. I’m alright.”