Machine Gun Kelly Weighs in on Friend Pete Davidson’s Relationship With Kate Beckinsale

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale have the stamp of approval from Davidson’s close friend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Kelly, 28, told TMZ on Tuesday that he’s supportive of the budding romance. “I love that s—,” he said in New York City.

He said he noticed the chemistry between his fellow Big Time Adolescence co-star and Beckinsale right away. “Yeah, I had to figure it out. It took me, like, 15 seconds,” he quipped. “She’s rad.”

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, was present when Davidson, 25, and Beckinsale, 45, hit it off at a few Golden Globes afterparties in January.

“She was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else. … It definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him.”

Since then, the duo has been spotted in public several times, most recently holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty last weekend and then locking lips at a New York Rangers game on Sunday.

After a meme poked fun at their PDA-filled moment — with Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski sitting uncomfortably next to them — Beckinsale hilariously defended her actions on Instagram.

The meme labeled Davidson as a “guy with problem from childhood” and Porowski as a “wholesome guy,” but the Underworld actress was quick to point out why she chose to make out with Davidson rather than Porowski.

“Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all,” she commented on the image, adding the hashtag #queereye.

All memes aside, the new couple appears to be hitting it off. “Pete only has eyes for Kate. She’s cool and fun. It’s long distance, but they’re taking it slow,” another source said. “She makes him laugh. He thinks she’s great and really smart. They have an incredibly physical connection.”

Beckinsale is just as enamored by Davidson, according to another source. “Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him. They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has a fun, young, loving personality and is happy with him.”

But not everyone is as accepting of the new romance. Beckinsale’s ex-boyfriend, Matt Rife, told Davidson to “run” and “be careful” when asked if he had any advice.

“Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy,” Rife, 23, told TMZ on Monday. “I hope that it can build to where it’s an established, good relationship. … We dated for a year. … It was complicated. For sure. A lot of ups and downs. But she’s moved on.”

Photo credit: George Pimentel / Contributor / Getty