Paula Abdul Gives Health Update After Surgery, Canceled Tour

Paula Abdul is “recovering well” after undisclosed injuries forced the performer to cancel her Straight Up! To Canada Tour last month. The 62-year-old “Opposites Attract” singer opened up about her health to Us Weekly on Wednesday while attending the Dancers Against Cancers’ 10th Annual Gala of Stars Awards.

“I’m recovering well. I have already had one procedure done,” Abdul told the outlet. “I have one more to go, but I’m guaranteed eight weeks I’ll be humpty dumpty back together again.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Getty Images

When it comes to touring again, the performer said “of course” she’ll be back on the road eventually. “I had the best time just coming off this tour and there’s still the rest of the world to see and to be able to perform in front of,” she gushed.

Abdul broke the news in early September that she would have to cancel her tour, which was scheduled to kick off on Sept. 25, due to “some injuries” she had suffered. “It’s with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I’ve recently sustained,” Abdul wrote on Instagram on Sept. 4. “In an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story.”

“After multiple consultations with my doctors and exploring all available options, I’ve been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time, therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota,” she continued.

The “Forever Your Girl” singer continued with her “deepest apologies,” writing that her fans “mean the world to [her]” and that the cancellation “truly breaks my heart.” She continued, “I’ve been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we’re together. I promise I’ll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve.”

Ticketholders would be able to get refunds after the dates were canceled, Abdul promised, concluding, “Thank you for your love, your patience, and your understanding during this time. With all my love and gratitude, XoP.”

The Straight Up! To Canada Tour was scheduled to kick off in Victoria, British Columbia on Sept. 25 and wrap on October 26. The tour also included one performance in Fargo, North Dakota, and Abdul was scheduled to perform in Anchorage, Alaska ahead of the tour’s official start date.