Paula Abdul To Undergo Surgery for 'Recently Sustained Injuries,' Cancels Tour

Paula Abdul has been forced to cancel her upcoming tour after having "recently sustained" some injuries. The "Straight Up" singer, 62, announced on social media Wednesday that with "an incredibly heavy heart" she had been forced to cancel her Canadian tour that was set to kick off on Sept. 25 in order to recover.

"In an effort to keep going, I've received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story," Abdul's post read. "After multiple consultations with my doctors and exploring all available options, I've been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time, therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota."

The "Opposites Attract" singer continued with her "deepest apologies," writing that her fans "mean the world to [her]" and that the situation "truly breaks my heart." She continued, "I've been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we're together. I promise I'll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve."

The American Idol alum noted that refunds will be available at ticketholders' point of purchase, concluding, "Thank you for your love, your patience, and your understanding during this time. With all my love and gratitude, XoP."

Abdul's Straight Up! to Canada Tour was scheduled to debut on Sept. 25 in Victoria, British Columbia and tour through Oct. 26. The singer and dancer was also scheduled to perform in Fargo, North Dakota, on Oct. 12 and in Anchorage, Alaska, four days before the official start of the tour.

Abdul spent the summer touring with New Kids on the Block for The Magic Summer 2024 Tour, which wrapped on Aug. 25. Two days after the end of the tour, the "Rush Rush" artist took to Instagram to offer the "BIGGEST" thanks to Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood, Jonathan Knight and Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block.

"I feel so grateful to have been able to share the stage with you each and every night. The charisma and connection you have with your audience is beautiful to see," wrote Abdul. "And to the Blockheads, thank you for embracing me and my dancers with your energy and enthusiasm night after night! I love you all SO MUCH! MAGIC SUMMER FOREVER."