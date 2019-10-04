Paula Abdul Reveals What Recent Plastic Surgery She Had Done

Paula Abdul looks absolutely stunning at 57 years old, but she’s admitting shamelessly to having a little work done on her face. While it’s not common for women or men to shy away from admitting they’ve had cosmetic surgery, that’s not the case with the professional dancer. She went on The Wendy Williams Show and got candid with viewers about her not-so-invasive procedure ahead of her Vegas residency “Forever Your Girl.”

“Women of our age, we start really looking for aesthetic treatments that resonate with you,” she told Wendy Williams. “I was thinking, I’m going to have my residency, I want to do something but I wasn’t ready to have the big incisions or any face lift.”

“I was looking, trying to navigate and I found this company called InMode,” she explained after being named the company ambassador in August. “And they have these procedures called FaceTite and BodyTite, and what I loved about it is it’s minimally invasive, no visible scars, downtime, I was out, walking around 2-3 days later.”

The former American Idol judge told Williams that she wanted a “little sleeker jawline.”

“It’s a radio frequency laser technique. you can get numb [before] or if you’re a wimp like me, they can give you an Ativan. An hour, maybe even less. I don’t remember, I remember being a little loopy. What I love about it there’s no visible scars, no big incision.”

Williams replied with, “I don’t see anything, except a flat neck!”

Abdul recently surprised her former Idol judge Simon Cowell when she took the stage for the America’s Got Talent finale. The surprise happened during a mashup performance when contestants Light Balance Kids and Tyler Butler-Figueroa, along with Season 13 finalist Brian Joseph King took stage. The entire time, Abdul was on stage with them, but disguised behind a mask. Towards the end, the Light Balance Kids shined light on her which came as a shock to both the judges panel and audience.

“How did you get up there?” Cowell said after host Terry Crews introduced her.

They reunited again after both judges along with Randy Jackson got together for the Kelly Clarkson Show.

“It’s been 17 years, y’all,” Kelly Clarkson said. “I would’ve never thought that show would’ve had the impact that it [did]. I mean, look at what it did. The domino effect, like, was crazy!”

“The whole premise of the show was: We had to find a star who was going to sell records — and we found some great people that whole year — but when you delivered that moment on that first live show and when you sang that winning song at the end, it was a game-changer,” Cowell said of the first AI winner.

Clarkson recently got her own show after owning the stage as a judge on the popular NBC singing competition, The Voice.