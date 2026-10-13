Paul Wall Reveals ‘One of the Hardest Nights of My Life’

Paul Wall, a rapper and DJ, performed at the State Fair of Texas on Saturday night despite learning that his mother had passed away while he was on his way to the performance.

Wall, 45, took to his Facebook page to announce his mother’s death and the reason why he chose to still perform on Saturday.

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“Last night was one of the hardest nights of my life,” Wall, whose real name is Paul Slayton, began his social post. “On the way to the State Fair show, I received the heartbreaking news that my mother had passed away.

She was so proud of me to get the opportunity to perform at the State Fair, so with a heavy heart, I still wanted to show up for my fans and give them the performance they came for, and at the same time make my momma proud.



” … Before leaving the stage, I made sure to give my mother her RIP shout-out. “

Worldwide, Wall has sold more than one million albums and is well known for a pair of singles that had Billboard chart success: “Grillz,” which features Nelly, and “Johnny Dang.” 2005’s “Grillz” reached number one on the Billboard US Hot 100 chart. The song received a nomination at the 2007 Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance as a Duo or Group.

In addition to music, Wall has also performed on the big screen. He’s been cast in eight films, including the 2007 horror film, Furnace and 2009’s independent comedy, I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell.

After touring throughout most of the summer and early fall, Wall has no remaining tour dates scheduled for the remainder of the year thus far. Fittingly, his (likely) last show of the year will have been at State Fair of Texas, which had meant so much to his mother.

“To everyone who has reached out, sent prayers, and offered condolences to me and my family, thank you from the bottom of my heart.,” Wall added in his Sundaysocial media post. “Your love and support mean more to me than words can express during this difficult time.



“Rest peacefully, Mom. I love you forever.”

The rapper’s heart is clearly as big as the state he hails from, Texas.