Paul Wall Reveals His Father Committed Heinous Crimes

In a shocking admission, rapper Paul Wall revealed his estranged biological father was a serial child molester. The Houston rapper opened up about his childhood and his relationship with his father, whom his mother divorced when he was little, during his recent visit on the FAQ Podcast.

“Growing up, he left us when I was about 5, 6 years old,” Paul Wall told the hosts. “I never knew what happened other than my mom would always have me and my sister paranoid that we were about to get kidnapped. I didn’t know anything about him. My relationship with him was on the weekends. They [his parents] got divorced when I was young, so I would only see him every other weekend, once a month. That was it. He was abusive. He was a drug addict and other things, but I don’t remember that as a child. I only think of that’s my dad and that’s how it’s supposed to be. But then later on in life, I asked my mom one day, like, ‘Whatever happened? Whatever happened to him?’ That’s when I found out horrible things. Man, I can’t believe this stuff! My biological father, he was a child molester. A serial child molester.”

“He ended up kidnapping a girl—he started a ‘relationship’ with her when she was 12 years old, 13 years old,” he added of his father’s history. “Then when she became 14 or 15, he ‘married’ her and they went to Canada and that’s the last time I seen him.”

Wall continued in his story admitting that he stopped seeing his father when he was younger after the dad lost his parental rights and spent some time behind bars. “Next thing you know, then they come back,” Wall recalled. “She [the minor his dad married] ended up killing herself when they came back. He went to jail for a little bit. That’s when he lost all custodial rights to me and my sister because we never knew anything. We never talked about it [or] any of that. We never…So I didn’t know any of this. So even for me to talk about this with my mom is even a touchy subject with her a little bit.”

Despite coming from a “broken home” and having an arduous relationship with his father due to his father’s wrongdoing, that didn’t stop the “Grillz” rapper from doing his best at being a husband and father to his two children William Patrick Slayton and Noelle Slayton. He claims his history inspired him to be a better example for his children. “Growing up in a broken home, that was something that I always wanted,” he said of becoming a dad. “My father wasn’t there, so that was something I always strived to be there for my kids. I couldn’t wait to have that opportunity to be there for my kids.”