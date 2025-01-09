Paris Jackson Just Marked 5 Years of Sobriety

Growing up in the public eye isn’t easy. Celebrity kids don’t have the same luxury as others in their adolescence to figure things out or make mistakes, big or small, without everything being under a microscope. Paris Jackson lost her father, King of Pop Michael Jackson, when she was just 11 years old. Up until his death, Michael shielded his three children from the public eye. But after his death, everything changed. Paris also embarked on a career in entertainment as a singer and actress, appearing in shows like Empire. While she’s had career success, she’s also had personal struggles, including addiction. She recently celebrated five years of sobriety.

The 26-year-old noted the milestone in an Instagram post on Jan. 7. “hi, i’m pk and i’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict,” she began in a video montage of herself over the past few years.

“today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol. to say that i’m thankful would be a poor euphemism. gratitude hardly scratches the surface. it’s because i’m sober that i get to smile today. i get to make music. i get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. i get to feel heartbreak in all it’s glory. i get to grieve. i get to laugh. i get to dance. i get to trust. i feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm. i’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether i’m sober or not, but today i get to show up for it.”

Celebrity pals like Paris Hilton commented. Hilton wrote: “So proud of you sis🙌” Snowfall actress Dominique Fishback wrote: “I love you Paris! You are truly remarkable . What a light you are and were (for me on the show) and what a light you still are. You are so open and kind and I’m so glad to see you’re happy. God bless you, my sister. God bless your life . Tears fill my eyes, word won’t suffice.”