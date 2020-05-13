Paris Jackson Gives Herself a Foot Tattoo at Home in Quarantine

✖

Paris Jackson is continuing to express herself with tattooing even as she shelters at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The daughter of Michael Jackson, 22, shared a glimpse at her new self-inked art on Instagram Tuesday after giving herself a number of tattoos on her foot.

In one photo, Paris sits with her right foot propped up as she inks near her pinky toe. She captioned the photo with a paw print emoji. On her Instagram Story, Jackson gave a closer view at the process, revealing she had inked a number of dots and lines on her toes and was working on a unalome symbol, which represents enlightenment, on the top of her foot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PK (@parisjackson) on May 12, 2020 at 5:04am PDT

Paris has many other tattoos all over her body, including tributes to her late father and brother as well as small self-inked pieces. Her new symbol of enlightenment comes after a difficult 2019, during which she was hospitalized after voluntarily seeking treatment for her emotional health. In January 2019, a source close to Paris told PEOPLE she had "decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health" after a busy year of work engagements.

"She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her," the source added at the time, noting how open Paris has been in the past about her struggles with mental health, including depression, anxiety and multiple suicide attempts as a young teen.

In March 2019, Paris was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after suffering an unspecified accident at her home. While the hospitalization was first reported as the result of a suicide attempt, Paris denied those claims on social media, calling them all "lies." Soon after she was released from the hospital, a source close to the starlet told E! News she was feeling much better emotionally.

"She is really on the mend and is listening to people who are giving her solid direction,” the source said at the time. "She's been much more positive lately, so it's great to know she is doing a lot better. Everyone is hoping this is going to be a new day for Paris."