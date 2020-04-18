Paris Jackson to Play Jesus in Upcoming Movie

Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, has signed up to star as Jesus in a new indie movie called Habit. The project will also star Bella Thorne, as well as musicians Gavin Rossdale and Josie Ho, and The Kills’ Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart. Donovan Leitch Jr, the son of legendary folk singer Donovan Leitch, is producer on the film, which will be directed and co-written by Janells Shirtcliff.

In Habit, Thorne stars as a street-wirse girl with a Jesus fetish who pretends to be a nun during her escape from the consequences of a drug deal gone bad. The cast also includes model Andrea Pejic and actress Libby Mintz, who co-wrote with Shirtcliff and is a producer, reports Entertainment Weekly. Leitch told the magazine the producers intentionally put together a cast with musical talents. “Yes, we intentionally stacked the film with rock stars and will have a very rocking soundtrack,” he said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Principal photography on Habit was already completed before Hollywood shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jackson filmed her scene at that time, and the movie is already in post-production, Entertainment Weekly reports. There is no word on when Habit will be released or who is distributing it.

Model and actress Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, is set to play Jesus in new movie ‘Habit.’ pic.twitter.com/RCJ3TpCmRw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2020

Jackson, 22, made her acting debut in Fox’s Star as Rachel Wallace and appearing in four episodes in 2017. She also appeared in the Scream episode “The Deadfast Club,” which aired on MTV in July. In 2018, she appeared in the Amazon Prime movie Gringo, which stars David Oyelowo and Charlize Theron.

Jackson also shot the film The Space Between, an indie dramedy starring Kelsey Grammer and Jackson White. She was case as Cory, the love interest for White’s character, a wannabe record executive living in 1990s Los Angeles. The story begins with White’s character being assigned to get Grammer’s faded rock star out of a contract. According to IMDb, the film is also in post-production.

Aside from acting, Jackson has also dabbled in modeling and performing with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn in their rock group The Sunflowers. In January, she walked the runway in Jean-Paul Gaultier’s final show, alongside Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Dia Von Teese, E! News reported at the time.

“I have always hated being in the spotlight, but thanks to fashion, I thought I could expand my platform and instead of helping one patient at a time, my message could reach thousands of people,” Jackson recently told L’Officiel. “I must also thank the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, which asked me to become an ambassador and gives me the opportunity to help sick people [in some way]. Elizabeth was very close to my father; she was my godmother. From her, I learned to have respect for people and to love animals.”