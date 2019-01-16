Paris Jackson Enters Treatment Facility to Focus on Health

Paris Jackson has checked into a treatment facility seeking to improve her emotional health.

The 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson has reportedly “decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health” following a busy year of work engagements, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE.

“She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her,” the source added.

Jackson has been open about her struggles with mental health, including her battles with depression and anxiety.

In June of 2013, she was hospitalized after attempting suicide. The then 15-year-old Jackson had overdosed on 20 Motrin pills while she self-harmed. After being released from the Los Angeles-area hospital where she was being treated, she entered rehab at a therapeutic school in Utah, where she started her path towards sobriety.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2017, Jackson opened up about her suicide attempt, admitting that it was just one of many.

“[I attempted suicide] multiple times,” she said, explaining that she began to self-harm in 2009 after her father’s death, claiming that “self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore” led her into a depression and drug addiction.

“I was doing a lot of things that 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds shouldn’t do,” she recalled. “I tried to grow up too fast, and I wasn’t really that nice of a person.”

“I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like teen, angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help,” she said. “It was just self-hatred. Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”

In November of 2018, Jackson opened up to The Daily Telegraph about a period of self-hating she went through when she was younger and how she came to embrace herself.

“Some days I’m very happy to be myself and embrace every aspect of myself and my body, other days it gets difficult. I went through a lot of self-hatred in my younger days, but I’m happy as well as proud of myself to say that I’m growing out of that and growing into love,” she said.

Jackson added that she makes it “very clear that I am flawed” because “it’s important to show others.”