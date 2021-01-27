Pamela Anderson Quits Social Media Over Baseless Claims About Tech Companies

✖

Pamela Anderson made her exit from social media Tuesday with a lengthy final post in which she claims to be "free" from the mind control of platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and describing people who do use them as "the bewildered herd." The Baywatch actress explained that she had "never been interested in social media" and has been feeling "genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature," which prompted her departure from the platforms.

She also urged her followers to "try not to be seduced by wasted time," saying of big technology companies, "That's what THEY want and can use to make money. Control over your brain." Ending her message to her followers with hashtags like "life," "freedom," "nature," "human connection" and "intimacy," Anderson's profiles remain active, even if she doesn't plan on posting anything further there.

Anderson's exit from Instagram, Twitter and Facebook comes after she was announced as a creative director for Jasmin, a new social media platform, in May 2020. "At a moment when we're more socially isolated than ever and loneliness is an epidemic, Jasmin offers a medium for real connections," Anderson said on her website at the time. "The more we stay connected human to human, the better off we will be." The webcam-based platform that connects people based on interests takes "social media to another level," the actress told Good Morning America in May. "I feel like it’s one of those things where users and influencers can talk about anything and it’s direct communication looking into somebody’s eyes," she said at the time.

The star also announced Tuesday that she had married bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, telling The Daily Mail, "I'm exactly where I need to be—in the arms of a man who truly loves me." The two wed in an intimate ceremony on her Canada property on Christmas Eve, which is where Anderson's parents were wed. "I feel like I've come full circle," she said.

The model had a difficult start to 2020, when she and producer Jon Peters married for just 12 days before he texted her to call off their marriage. Anderson later clarified that she and Peters never were legally married, despite their announcement. "I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," the actress said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."