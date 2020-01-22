Brandon Thomas Lee Reacts to Mom Pamela Anderson’s Surprise Wedding

Pamela Anderson’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee is happy for his mom after her new marriage. The 23-year-old comes from Anderson’s long-defunct marriage to Tommy Lee, and he is overjoyed to see his mother finding happiness in her new relationship with Jon Peters. He talked about the wedding in an interview with Fox News.

“I’m incredibly happy for my mom and Jon,” Lee said. “They’ve known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together. I will support the happy couple however I can and I’m excited to get to know Jon’s family even better.”

Anderson married Peters on Monday in a small, private ceremony, according to a report by PEOPLE. The two kept their nuptials a secret, only announcing them on Tuesday, after the fact.

“They are very much in love and were married yesterday,” Anderson’s publicist said.

The couple dated briefly about 30 years ago, but broke up after a few months. Now they have rekindled the relationship, and it sounds like they already have big plans together. Peters told The Hollywood Reporter that he has never stopped loving Anderson.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” the 74-year-old said. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela.”

This is Anderson’s fourth husband, and her fifth marriage. She first tied the knot with Tommy Lee, drummer of Motley Crue back in 1995. They lasted just three years, though they had two sons together.

Anderson then married Kid Rock briefly, from 2006 to 2007. That same year, she married professional poker player Rick Salomon, though they had the marriage annulled in 2008. However, they got back together in 2014, only to divorce in 2015.

Now, it sounds like Anderson has finally found her real partner, and her kids are pleased for her. Brandon was born in 1996 while his young brother Dylan Jagger Lee was born in 1997. Their parents split up after Tommy Lee was arrested for spousal abuse, for which her served six months in jail.

As an adult, Brandon had a similarly violent encounter with his father. In March of 2018, they got into a fight in Tommy’s house, which ended with Brandon punching his dad out and leaving the scene. Tommy later tried to claim he was assaulted, though Brandon claimed self-defense, adding that his father was drunk. The case ultimately went nowhere.