Ozzy Osbourne’s Black Sabbath Bandmates Pay Tribute to Late Rocker

Ozzy Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmates are paying tribute to the rocker following his death Tuesday at age 76.

Osbourne’s family announced that he had died less than three weeks after performing one final time with the “War Pigs” band in his hometown of Birmingham, England, as the group reunited for the first time in two decades.

“I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park,” guitarist Tony Iommi wrote on Instagram hours after news of Osbourne’s death broke.

“It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother,” he continued. “My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz.”

Bassist Geezer Butler added in a separate tribute, “Goodbye dear friend- thanks for all those years- we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.”

Drummer Bill Ward also remembered his late bandmate in a social media memorial, sharing an old photo with Osbourne on Instagram. “Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart,” Ward wrote.

He continued, “Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever.”

Osbourne’s family announced in a statement that he had died Tuesday after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” they said at the time. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy at this time.”