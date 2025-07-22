Ozzy Osbourne, Rock Icon, Dead at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, rock icon and singer for legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath, has died at the age of 76.

Osbourne’s family announced the news in a statement to the U.K. Press Association on Tuesday. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.” Osbourne is survived by his wife Sharon and their three children: Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Osbourne reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward earlier this month for a five-song set in what he vowed would be his final performance due to his deteriorating health from Parkinson’s disease. His daughter, Kelly Osbourne, got engaged to Slipknot musician Sid Wilson during that show.

Osbourne’s music career began in the late 1960s when he joined Butler, Iommi, and drummer Ward to form Black Sabbath. The band would go on to become known as the Godfathers of Heavy Metal. In the late ’70s Osbourne was kicked out of the band, which ultimately propelled him into an incredibly successful solo career, wherein he recorded rock anthems like “Crazy Train” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” Decades later, the original Black Sabbath line-up reunited, playing live shows all across the globe and recording the 2013 album 13.

The rock ‘n’ roll star had a number of health issues over the past few years, starting with having to be admitted to the hospital in 2018, after contracting an infection in his thumb “I didn’t feel sick, so I was cracking jokes,” he explained in an interview with Rolling Stone. “The doctor said, ‘I don’t know if you realize, Mr. Osbourne, this is a very serious problem you have.’ Sharon said, ‘Would you stop f—ing making jokes?’”

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Ozzy Osbourne onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

In early 2020, Osbourne revealed that he has secretly been living with Parkinson’s disease since 2003. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the “No More Tears” singer explained that he’s “not dying from Parkinson’s,” but he’s “been working with it most of my life.” He went on to say, “I’ve cheated death so many times. If tomorrow you read, ‘Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,’ you wouldn’t go, ‘Oh, my God!’ You’d go, ‘Well, it finally caught up with him.’”

At the beginning of February 2023, Osbourne had to cancel a big 2023 tour due to health issues. “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans,” he began a statement on Instagram. “As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

Osbourne later went on to say, “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country. I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have. I love you all.”