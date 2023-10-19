Ozzy Osbourne Admits He Used to Pee His Pants Onstage

Ozzy Osbourne isn't shy about sharing the realities behind his rockstar life. The 74-year-old Black Sabbath rocker revealed in Tuesday's episode of The Osbournes Podcast that he used to pee his pants onstage when the urge hit, as he was "wet anyway" from performing. The "Crazy Train" artist's confession came during a conversation with his co-hosts, wife Sharon Osbourne, 71, and children Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne.

The conversation began with a discussion over a pair of Queen Victoria's underwear that was once sold at an auction, which Jack, 37, thought was strange. Sharon agreed, saying that it was different than her owning a pair of Marilyn Monroe's shoes, despite her son insisting that the two are one and the same. "Shoes, a handbag, a dress is different than somebody's bloody knickers that they farted in and s- in," argued Sharon, as her son wondered, "Who's s-ting in their underwear?"

Ozzy then jumped in with a joke about the late monarch, saying, "She was an old girl, she was probably incontinent. She owned continents, but she was incontinent." He then continued that during the middle of long parades and other public engagements, he wouldn't be surprised if royals relieve themselves where they stand – something he has experience with. "When I was onstage, I used to go, 'Oh, f- it,' and just piss, 'cause I was wet anyway from throwing water around," explained Ozzy, who is famous for spraying his audiences with water.

The Osbourne family hasn't shied away from other sensitive topics on their podcast, revealing just last week that Sharon and Ozzy still have an assisted suicide pact in place after first revealing their agreement in The Talk alum's 2007 memoir Survivor: My Story – The Next Chapter. On the family's podcast, Sharon explained that neither she nor Ozzy want to "suffer," especially after seeing her father, Don Arden, pass away after an Alzheimer's diagnosis.

"I don't want it to actually hurt. Mental suffering is enough pain without physical," Sharon explained. "So if you've got mental and physical, see ya." When daughter Kelly, 38, wondered, "But what if you could survive?" Sharon responded, "Yeah, what if you survived and you can't wipe your own ass, you're pissing everywhere, s-tting, can't eat?"

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.