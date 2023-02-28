Ozzy Osbourne 'Not Dying,' Hopes to Resume Touring

Ozzy Osbourne recently had to cancel a big 2023 tour due to health issues, but the heavy metal godfather is not ready to throw in the towel just yet. In a new interview with SiriusXM's Ozzy Speaks co-host Billy Morrison, the aging rocker says he's "not dying" and therefore hopes that he can resume touring someday. "So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine," Osbourne said, via Metal Injection.

The former Black Sabbath frontman then added, "But right now, if you said to me, 'can you go on the road in a month?' I couldn't say yes. I mean, if I could tour I'd tour. But right now I can't book tours because right now, I don't think I could pull them off." Osbourne later chided the "press" for what he believed were exaggerated reports of his current state of health. "This f—ing press drive you nuts. I mean, I looked in the magazine, 'Ozzy's on his last legs.' I'm f—ing not dying."

Finally, Osbourne assured fans that if he gets an "okay today," he'd be thrilled to get back out on the road, but noted that it would take time to be wheels-up on a new musical trek around the world. "If the doctor said to me today, 'oh, you can tour.' It would take another six months to get it together, you know?" The "Crazy Train" singer later added, "The only thing I've got that keeps me going is making records. But I can't do that forever. I gotta get out there."

At the beginning of February, Osbourne shared his touring retirement announcement on social media, writing in an Instagram post that he would have to cancel his European tour. "This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans," he began. "As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

Osbourne later went on to say, "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country. I want to thank my family......my band.......my crew......my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have. I love you all... Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase."