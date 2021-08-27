'Our Idiot Brother' Star Matthew Mindler Goes Missing at College

✖

The child actor known for his role opposite Paul Rudd in Our Idiot Brother, Matthew Mindler, has gone missing while at his Pennsylvania college. Police say Mindler, who's currently a freshman at Millersville University in Millersville, PA, was reported missing on Wednesday night after not returning to his dorm room and stopped returning calls from his family. He was last seen on Tuesday night.

According to security cameras, police say Mindler was caught leaving his dorm building around 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday night. He was wearing a white Millersville University hoodie with black stripes on the sleeve, a black backpack, jeans and white sneakers. He also reportedly hasn't shown up for classes since leaving. Police in the area are currently being "flooded" with tips, TMZ reports, and they're following up on all leads. The situation is still developing. Millersville University president Daniel Wubah acknowledged Mindler's missing status in a message to the students.

"Yesterday afternoon we notified the campus of a missing first-year student, Matthew Mindler. Matt's health and safety are paramount and I know our thoughts are with him, his family and friends," he wrote. "Our police department is continuing efforts to locate Matt in conjunction with regional law enforcement agencies. They are following every lead and appreciate your attention to this effort. More information is available here. If you have information that may assist in locating Matt, please contact Millersville University Police at 717-871-4357. Information can also be confidentially reported through the Millersville LiveSafe Safety App."

Wubah continued: "Students interested in speaking with a mental health counselor may contact Millersville University's Counseling Center at 717-871-7821. Spiritual guidance is available to all students through Campus Ministries. I share your expressions of support and concern."

Aside from working with Rudd as a child, he also gained attention after starring in the film Frequency (2000) alongside a star-studded cast which includes Dennis Quaid, Andre Braugher, and Michael Cera, among others. He hasn't acted in years since then. If anyone has information on Mindler's location, Millersville University Police are asking people to get in touch with them at 717-871-4357 or Chief Pete Anders at peter.anders@millersville.edu or 717-871-5972. Information can also be confidentially reported through the Millersville LiveSafe Safety App.