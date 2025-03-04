Oscars Viewers Catch ‘Gross’ Adrien Brody Throwing His Gum to Girlfriend Before His Acceptance Speech

Adrien Brody gave his girlfriend quite an interesting souvenir as he walked up to accept his Academy Award last night. While walking up the stairs to the stage to accept his Best Actor award for his star turn in The Brutalist, Brody turned and tossed his gum into the hands of his girlfriend Georgina Chapman. It came just hours after Halle Berry kissed Brody on the red carpet.

As expected, social media users slammed Brody for the crude gesture. One user said “arrest adrien brody for hurling his gum at his wife at the oscars.” Another said he “deserves the death penalty, what the f–k.” Yet another said he was a “pompous ass” and that they’d “lost all respect for him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just saw the clip of Adrien Brody throwing his gum to his girlfriend… pic.twitter.com/JERmiVvPUZ — Courtney🤍|| Thor Protector (@fOoLfOrfetusrry) March 3, 2025

Not everyone hated it, though. One user said “adrien brody’s girlfriend catching his gum is kinda the most romantic thing i’ve ever seen.” Another said if Brody threw gum at them, they’d have “tried to catch it with my mouth.” And one person pointed out “Adrien Brody’s girlfriend was married to Harvey Weinstein. I’m pretty sure having gum thrown at her is not a deal breaker for her.”

Brody drew even more social media ire for the length of his speech, which was the longest acceptance speech in Oscar history at five minutes and forty seconds. At one point, the Oscars crew began playing music to get him off the stage and he told them to turn it off, noting that he knew how to wrap it up because it wasn’t his first time giving an Academy Award acceptance speech.

Adrien Brody had the longest acceptance speech in Oscars history at 5 mins & 40 secs. pic.twitter.com/hPUQQQOJNE — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) March 3, 2025

The actor is now a two-time Oscar winner, having won in 2003 for his role in The Pianist. At the time, he was the youngest Best Actor winner ever. This year, he beat out tough competition like Timothee Chalamet in A Complete Unknown and Ralph Fiennes in Conclave.

The Brutalist won two other times at last night’s Oscars, for Best Score and Best Cinematography. It lost Best Picture to Sean Baker’s Anora, which nearly swept this year’s Academy Awards.