Oscars 2025 Best Picture Winner Revealed

The winner of this year’s Academy Awards has been revealed. Anora, directed by Sean Baker, took home the top honors this year at the Oscars.

It was a hotly contested field this year, with Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked all nominated for Best Picture. But Anora walked away with the biggest award of the night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Anora nearly swept the Oscars won for Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Director, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison’s lead performance. Yura Borisov was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, but lost to Kieran Culkin for his role in A Real Pain.

Sean Baker, director of Anora, tied Walt Disney’s famous Oscar record tonight for winning four Oscars in a single ceremony. In his acceptance speech, he gave a shout-out to independent cinema and told young directors to never stop following their dreams.

The shocking almost-sweep was a complete and total victory for Baker, who faced staunch competition and staved off frontrunners like The Brutalist and A Complete Unknown all throughout the night.

Oscar viewers took to Twitter/X to celebrate the movie’s wins.

Anora bros never back down never give up pic.twitter.com/yFDL9Cdn5t — legotrillermoth (@legotrillermoth) March 3, 2025

I LIVED TO SEE ANORA SWEEP LETS FUCKINGGOOOO — ۫ (@solomabru) March 3, 2025

You can view a full list of this year’s Oscar nominations by clicking here.