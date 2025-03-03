Halle Berry and Adrien Brody Kiss on Oscars Red Carpet

Halle Berry and Adrien Brody relived a moment in Oscars history as they ran into one another on the red carpet of Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards.

More than 20 years after the actors’ shocking kiss at the 2003 Oscars, Berry surprised Brody with a kiss of her own as she spotted The Brutalist star on the red carpet and seized the opportunity to put her own spin on their infamous moment. As Berry locked lips with Brody, who would go on to win Best Actor later in the evening, his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, laughed and clapped for the moment unfolding in front of her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That was one hell of a night for him, and for me as well. To be a part of his moment… tonight I had to pay him back,” Berry joked with Variety after the smooch. “I’ve seen him out at parties, but this is the first time since that night that I’ve seen him on the red carpet somewhere. He’s nominated this year. He deserved that.”

It was Brody’s first Best Actor win in 2003 that resulted in his and Berry’s initial kiss, as The Pianist star took to the stage to accept the award and planted one on Berry, who was presenting the statuette. “I bet they didn’t tell you that was in the gift bag,” he remarked at the time.

Adrien Brody kisses presenter Actress Halle Berry as he accepts his Oscar for Performance by an actor in a leading role for his role in “The Pianist” during the 75th Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, 23 March, 2003. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Last month, Brody reflected on the moment to Variety, saying, “We live in a very conscious time, which is a wonderful thing. Nothing that I ever do or have done or would’ve done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad.”

Despite the controversy that has surrounded the kiss, Berry has always been supportive of Brody publicly, congratulating him in January on his Golden Globe win for The Brutalist. “Congratulations my friend. You are truly one of one!” she wrote on Instagram.