Oprah Winfrey Weighs in on If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Attend King Charles' Coronation

Oprah Winfrey is giving her insight into whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles III's coronation. Winfrey shared her thoughts on the royal couple's decision to attend or skip the May 6 coronation of Harry's father during a March 14 sitdown with best friend Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

"I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That's what I think," Winfrey reasoned. "That's what the bottom line it comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?" The media mogul, who interviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2021 about their decision to step back from the royal family amid concerns about racism and their mental health, noted that neither Harry nor Markle has asked for her advice on their decision. "They haven't asked for my opinion," she confirmed. "No, they have not."

Harry and Markle, who share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 21 months, previously told the Associated Press that they had received "email correspondence" from the king's office about attending the coronation, but a spokesperson noted at the time that "an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Harry also addressed his possible attendance during a January interview with ITV. "There's a lot that can happen between now and then," said the Duke, who expressed interest in repairing the relationship with his father and brother, Prince William. "But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

"Though I would like to have reconciliation, I would like accountability," Harry added. "I've managed to make peace over this time with a lot of things that have happened. But that doesn't mean that I'm just gonna let it go." The royal continued, "Forgiveness is 100% a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don't recognize them, as much as they probably don't recognize me."