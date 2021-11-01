Olivia Wilde Shows off Large Prosthetic Chest She Wore for Dolly Parton Costume

Olivia Wilde embraced every part of Dolly Parton for her Halloween costume. The actress and director, 37, transformed into the country icon Sunday for the spooky holiday, even donning large prosthetic breasts to complete the look. Wilde first debuted her costume on her Instagram Story, which included a teased blonde wig, blue makeup and tied yellow crop top.

“I [love] you @dollyparton,” she wrote alongside one photo of the costume. The Booksmart director also shared a video of herself exercising on a stationary bike in the costume, blasting Parton’s “9 to 5” in the background as she sipped from her wine glass. “In my mind this is how she works out,” Wilde captioned the video, joking she “fell off shortly after” filming stopped.

Capturing Parton’s iconic curves isn’t easy, but Wilde had the help of Sara Moonves, the Editor-in-Chief of W Magazine, from whom she borrowed a large set of prosthetic breasts to complete the look. Sharing a video of herself bouncing around in the chest plate, Wilde captioned the video, “BTS Dolly boobs” and “Thank You for letting me borrow your rack,” tagging Moonves.

Wilde rocked her look to boyfriend Harry Styles‘ “Harryween Fancy Dress Party” concert in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, according to the New York Post’s Page Six. Spotted dancing next to the stage by concertgoers, Wilde looked to be living it up as she and the rest of Styles’ audience embraced Halloween in costume. Wilde and Styles first went public with their relationship in January 2021 after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling following her split from Jason Sudeikis the year prior.

Styles also rocked a number of costumes over the two-night concert series, including a clown costume Sunday and a Wizard of Oz-themed outfit the night before. Sporting a blue and white dress made iconic by Judy Garland’s Dorothy in the classic film, the “Golden” singer even rocked matching Gucci red slippers to complete the costume. Finishing off the look, Styles took on Garland’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in his own style before continuing to his regular setlist of songs including “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar.”